Harry and Meghan Hire Barack Obama's Former Security Guard: What to Know

2. Clint Eastwood Inspired His Career

During a July 2020 interview with the “Always Moving Forward” podcast, Sanchez revealed that the 1993 film In the Line of Fire inspired him to pursue a career in security. “I was enamored with the whole Secret Service mantra and the mystique of the Secret Service,” he explained, noting that he first watched the movie in high school. The Oscar-nominated film stars Eastwood as a Secret Service agent who must protect the president from a would-be assassin played by John Malkovich.