Not over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s jaw-dropping looks at the Salute to Freedom Gala? Us either!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pulled out all the stops at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City on Wednesday, November 10. Harry, 37, was in attendance to present Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans and military families. He delivered a personal and powerful speech when he took the stage.

“Good evening, everybody, it’s wonderful to be back on USS Intrepid a decade after my last visit – and a lot has changed since then. Just last week, I went for a ride on the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile – how’s that for living the American dream!” Harry began, according to Harper’s Bazaar. “My wife and I are so grateful for your ongoing partnership and we all deeply appreciate Fisher House’s longstanding commitment to military families. On any given night, 1000 families are sleeping at a Fisher House. It’s no exaggeration to say that your services are quite literally keeping families together when they need it most – so thank you!”

Harry, who served 10 years in the military, credits the experience for making him “who I am today.”

“As many of us see it, service isn’t loud. Service is what happens in the quiet and when people aren’t looking. It’s about how we take care of each other every day. It’s about the camaraderie we share … the laughs, the comfort, the pain, the challenge, and yes, the banter,” he said. “Throughout my time in the military and after, I recognized and understood that for many who have served or are still serving—it might not feel right to stand out amongst the team and be recognized. But you deserve to be — and tonight, whether you like it or not, that is what’s happening. So, soak it up!”

The prince noted that he has been living in America with Meghan, 40, for “close to two years now.” The couple, who share son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 5 months, relocated after stepping back from their royal duties in January 2020.

“I have to say, witnessing your support for all those that put themselves in harm’s way in defense of our freedoms and liberties – it’s remarkable and hugely respected. It reminds me of the deep reverence us Brits have for our military as well. The armed forces communities in both our countries share a special bond, and I’m grateful to have served in support of our joint allyship for many years,” he said. “As we honor and reflect on Remembrance Day in the UK, which shares a date tomorrow with Veterans Day here in the U.S., my hope is for all of us to continue to support the wellbeing (and recognize the value of) our troops, veterans, and the entire military and service family. We and they are better for it.”

Prior to going inside Wednesday’s gala, Meghan told reporters that she’s “always proud” of her husband. Scroll through for the best photos from the event: