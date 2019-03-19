Prince Harry and Pregnant Duchess Meghan Pay Tribute to Christchurch Victims

Sending their love. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who is eight months pregnant, paid tribute to the Christchurch victims at New Zealand House in London on Tuesday, March 19.

While the 34-year-old prince sported a navy suit, the former Suits actress, 37, wore a black coat to sign the book of condolence on behalf of the British Royal Family.

“Our deepest condolences… We are with you,” Meghan wrote in the book, which is available for the public to leave a message in until Thursday, March 21, according to royal commentator Omid Scobie.

Harry, for his part, added “Arohanui,” the Maori word for “with deep affection,” under his name.

50 people were killed and dozens more were injured by a gunman at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday, March 15. Brenton Harrison Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian man, has been accused of carrying out the terrorist attack.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Duchess Kate and Queen Elizabeth II made their first solo outing together at Kings College in London.

Scroll through to see photos of Harry and Meghan’s unannounced outing: