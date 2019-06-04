Prince William, Duchess Kate and other members of the British royal family were dressed to the nines at Buckingham Palace on Monday, June 3, as they welcomed President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and other United States dignitaries for a state banquet as part of the Trumps’ state visit to the United Kingdom.

Kate, 37, wore a white Alexander McQueen gown for the formal event, accessorizing the look with the Lover’s Knot tiara and the Queen Mother’s sapphire and diamond fringe earrings, according to Vanity Fair. William, 36, also donned full royal regalia, opting for a black tuxedo with a white bow tie.

During a toast at the banquet, Queen Elizabeth II expressed optimism for future relations between the two countries. “Mr. President, as we look to the future, I’m confident that our common values and shared interests will continue to unite us,” she said, per ABC News. “Tonight, we celebrate an alliance that has helped to ensure the safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades, and which I believe will endure for many years to come. Ladies and gentlemen, I invite you all to rise and drink a toast to President and Mrs. Trump, to the continued friendship between our two nations and to the health, prosperity and happiness of the people of the United States.”

The attendees — including Prince Charles; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; and the President’s four adult children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump — dined on steamed filet of halibut, saddle of Windsor lamb, strawberry sable, fresh fruit, wine, coffee and petit fours.

Notably absent from the event were Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. Two days prior, President Trump was recorded in an interview with The Sun calling Meghan, 37, “nasty” after learning of her criticism of him.

Scroll down for more photos from the swanky affair.