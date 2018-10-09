Together again! Prince William and Duchess Kate stepped out in London on Tuesday, October 9, for their first joint engagement since the April 23 birth of their son Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the inaugural Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit at County Hall near River Thames. The summit — which was cohosted by the British government and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) — brings together political figures, policymakers and leading academics from around the world to address mental health issues.

Kate, 36, showed up in a lavender long-sleeved Emilia Wickstead dress, which she previously wore in July 2017 during her family’s trip to Hamburg, Germany. She accessorized with a taupe crocodile-print bag by Aspinal of London and matching heels. William, also 36, rocked a traditional navy suit.

See more photos from the summit below!