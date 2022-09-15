Representing the royal family. Princess Anne greeted mourners in Glasgow, Scotland, days before Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral.

The Princess Royal, 72, met with well-wishers on Thursday, September 15, after the queen’s coffin was taken to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state until the funeral on Monday, September 19. Anne was photographed meeting citizens who offered her flowers and other gifts in honor of her mother, who died on September 8 at age 96.

The late monarch’s only daughter reportedly told mourners that the floral tributes to her mother are “really and truly out of this world,” according to the Daily Mail.

Earlier this week, the U.K. native revealed that she was with Elizabeth in the final hours before she died.

“I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys,” Anne wrote in a statement shared via the royal family’s Instagram account on Tuesday, September 13. “Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting. We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss.”

One day earlier, Anne became the first female member of the British royal family to “stand guard” during the Vigil of the Princes, which took place in Scotland on Monday, September 12. Wearing her military uniform, Anne represented the Royal Navy alongside her brothers, King Charles III, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Anne has helped lead the family in mourning for Elizabeth, who died at Balmoral Castle hours after Buckingham Palace announced that she had been placed under medical supervision. When the queen’s coffin arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sunday, September 11, Anne made headlines when she dipped down into a curtsy as she greeted her mother’s casket.

On Thursday, the royal family’s Instagram account shared a statement on behalf of Charles, 73, and his relatives, thanking the public for their tributes to Elizabeth. “His Majesty the King and the Royal Family wish to send their sincere gratitude for the messages of condolence receive from around the world,” the statement read. “The Royal Family has been deeply moved by the global response and affection shown for The Queen as people join them in mourning the loss of Her Majesty.”

