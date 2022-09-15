Grateful for all the love and support. The British royal family is speaking out as the world continues to mourn the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“His Majesty The King and the Royal Family wish to send their sincere gratitude for the messages of condolence received from around the world,” a Thursday, September 15, statement read on behalf of King Charles III and his relatives. “The Royal Family has been deeply moved by the global response and affection shown for The Queen as people join them in mourning the loss of Her Majesty.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed on September 8 that the long-reigning sovereign had “died peacefully” at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland. She was 96.

As the country entered its mourning period to grieve the loss, members of the royal family have received well-wishes from locals during public appearances. Prince William and Prince Harry were the first members of the queen’s family to greet mourners on Saturday, September 10, as they walked — alongside their wives, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle — outside of Windsor Castle.

“This is such an intensely difficult time for the princes,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month of the brothers’ bereavement. “They both adored their grandma and it will take some time to process the reality of her passing.”

The insider added: “There’s still this horrendous sense of loss and emptiness thinking that she’ll no longer be around. [William and Harry] console themselves with the fact she’s at peace with their grandfather in heaven and watching over them and in their hearts forever.”

The queen’s children — the 73-year-old king, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, whom she shared with her late husband, Prince Philip — have also made joint appearances on behalf of The Firm ahead of the late monarch’s state funeral on Monday, September 19.

Charles and his three siblings further honored the queen’s legacy as they marched behind her casket on Wednesday, September 14, on its journey to Westminster Hall in London, where the public can pay their respects as the late royal lies in state for four days. The Prince of Wales, 40, the Duke of Sussex, 38, and Peter Phillips also joined the procession. The Duchess of Cornwall, 40, Meghan, 41, Queen Consort Camilla and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, accompanied the group inside the church for the Archbishop of Canterbury’s 20-minute service.

Many of the royals have also released public statements as they continue mourning Elizabeth’s death.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander in chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” Harry — who shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 15 months, with the Suits alum — wrote in a statement days after his grandmother’s passing. “I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

The royals are expected to come together for the queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London and a committal service a St George’s Chapel in Windsor, both on Monday.