Even Queen Elizabeth II needs some fresh air. The 94-year-old monarch was spotted for the first time as she self-isolates at Windsor Castle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The palace released photos of the queen riding her 14-year-old pony, Fern, around Home Park, located next to her West London palace on Sunday, May 31. During her outing, Queen Elizabeth sported tan riding pants, a green blazer and colorful scarf around her head.

Back in April, the queen gave a rare televised speech to address the “enormous changes” U.K. residents were experiencing amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it,” she said in the pre-taped address. “I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge, and those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any, that the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet, good-humored resolve, and of fellow feeling still characterize this country. The pride in who we are is not a part of our past, it defines our present and our future.”

The following month, Queen Elizabeth addressed her nation for the second time on May 8 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, also known as VE Day.

“Today it may seem hard that we cannot mark this special anniversary as we would wish,” she said. “Instead we remember from our homes and our doorsteps. But our streets are not empty; they are filled with the love and the care that we have for each other.”

There have been 275,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.K. and more than 38,000 deaths. Prince Charles was among the thousands to recover from the virus.

While Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the country on lockdown in March, the government announced a three-phase reopening plan last month.

