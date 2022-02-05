Stepping out! One day before Queen Elizabeth II makes history for her impressive 70-year reign, she attended her first public outing of the year.

“The Queen has hosted a reception for local community groups at Sandringham House on the eve of Accession Day,” a caption on the Royal Family’s official Instagram page read on Saturday, February 5. “The Queen was joined by members of the Sandringham Women’s Institute, pensioners who live on the Sandringham Estate, West Norfolk Befriending and Little Discoverers, an early-years charity for children with disabilities.”

The England native, 95, donned a chic pastel blue dress and a delicate pearl necklace as she met with her distinguished guests, including Angela Wood. Wood, for her part, is best known for creating the original recipe for “coronation chicken” back when she was a cookery student in 1953.

The sovereign — who serves as the President of the Sandringham Women’s Institute — has been a member of the organization since 1943. During the public gathering, she chatted with organization members and local pensioners alike before she was gifted a homemade cake and a floral bouquet.

“I think I might just put the knife in it [and] see if it works,” Elizabeth quipped via a Saturday Twitter clip from the event before receiving her flowers. “Thank you very much indeed. It’s very kind. I appreciate that.”

The queen’s royal appearance comes one day before she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee to honor her 70 years on the U.K. throne. (She is the first monarch to reach this milestone after initially ascending the throne in February 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI.)

Buckingham Palace announced the initial celebratory plans in January, beginning with a nationwide baking competition at the time to create a special Jubilee Pudding in her honor and a four-day bank holiday weekend later this year.

“The bank holiday [in June] will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone,” the palace said via a statement at the time.

The royals also marked the occasion with a special coin in Elizabeth’s honor, featuring a portrait of her riding a horse.

“Designed by esteemed artists and made with original craftsmanship, Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee coins are enduring pieces of art that will be collected, cherished and passed down for generations,” Clare Maclennan, divisional director of The Royal Mint in Llantrisant, Wales, told the BBC in January.

Scroll below to see photos from the queen’s public outing: