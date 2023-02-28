The Gregory to her Janine! Quinta Brunson thrives in the spotlight — but credits much of her success to husband Kevin Jay Anik.

“To be 100% fully me requires a lot of stuff that a lot of men do not have time for,” Bruson said during a November 2022 interview, noting that some past partners tried to adapt but ultimately “realized there’s no dimming me.”

“My husband, that’s what I mean by him being the biggest support, that there is no need to dim me at all,” she continued. “That allows me to love him fully and be the person that I want to be, and am meant to be.”

The Abbott Elementary star revealed in her 2022 memoir, She Memes Well, that she and Anik began dating after hitting it off at a friend’s birthday party. However, Brunson has mostly chosen to stay tight-lipped about her relationship over the years.

The twosome have only walked one red carpet together: the 2022 Time 100 Gala. Brunson also rarely mentions Anik via social media — but did take to Instagram to share that the couple were engaged in July 2020.

“More good news,” the Pennsylvania native captioned a selfie that showcased her new diamond ring at the time.

Brunson chose not to share any photos from the lovebird’s nuptials but confirmed she and the sales manager were married during her 2022 Emmy Awards speech for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series when she referred to him as her husband.

“In case I am not back up here again, I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins … my wonderful husband because he’s the most supportive man I’ve ever known and my incredible cast and show for helping me to make this show and make the pilot,” she gushed while on stage.

The Big Mouth alum then referred to Anik as her better half once again in January 2023 while accepting the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“My husband, my wonderful, wonderful cast I love you guys so much. And I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for having you,” she said after her win.

In February 2023, the cast of Abbott Elementary won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, the first network comedy to do so since Modern Family in 2013.

Brunson later shared a sweet moment with husband, calling her partner the best “support system” during the NBC comedy’s breakout success.

“I mean, a partner during all of this, you can’t buy that kind of support,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Someone willing to go through what it takes to make Abbott and be a part of Abbott, it’s priceless. I don’t know what to say. I’m so grateful.”

She added, joking: “I feel like I should have did the thank you up there, but I don’t know, I was overwhelmed y’all!”

Keep scrolling for a complete timeline of Brunson and Anik’s romance: