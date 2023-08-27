Cancel OK
Celebrity News

Race Car Driver Samantha Tan Makes Sure Her Skincare Is ‘On Point’ Before Racing Competitions

Racecar Driver Samantha Tan Makes Sure Her Skincare Is On Point Before Racing Competitions 287
Samantha Tan. John Parra/Getty Images for TAG Heuer
Samantha Tan is fast and furious on the racetrack — as long as her skincare routine is set.

“My skincare is done and I’m on the way to the track,” Tan, 26, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly, as she headed out to the GT World Challenge America competition on August 20.

Before tackling the course, Tan is flying high whenever her makeup is done flawlessly. “Getting my eyeliner on point always gives me a boost of confidence before I get out on track,” the Samantha Tan Racing team owner tells Us.

Her go-to product to make sure her look stays fabulous? Urban Decay’s All Nighter Setting Spray, which she’s used “for ages.”

Scroll below to see photos from Tan’s typical day in the life in the fast lane:

