Randall Emmett Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Mistreating Assistants, More

Shortchanging Staff

Multiple former employees of Emmett’s alleged that he required them to pay for his personal and business expenses using their own funds without reimbursement. Martin G’Blae, who started at Emmett’s company in February 2020, claimed that his boss once asked him to put a $1,200 room charge on his own credit card because Emmett’s was “maxed.” G’Blae’s bank rejected the transaction, so he called his mother to ask for money. He claimed he still has not been reimbursed for that and other expenses since leaving the company in September 2020. Emmett, meanwhile, said through his rep that G’Blae has “only recently criticized” his former boss.

One writer who had worked for EFO allegedly camped out in the company’s office in November 2019 after claiming he was not paid for his work on a film. Four months later, the Writers Guild of America West filed for arbitration and advised members not to work with EFO. The organization received a financial award of more than $500,000, but WGA West attorney Leila Azari claimed that EFO has “not paid a cent” of the judgment.