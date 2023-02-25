Honoring her dad. Ray Liotta’s daughter, Karsen, paid tribute to her late father while celebrating his posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Karsen, 24, accepted the iconic honor on her father’s behalf on Friday, February 24, on a rainy day in Los Angeles. “Thank you so much, Dad, for this rain,” Karsen joked at the ceremony, which she attended alongside the Field of Dreams star’s fiancée Jacy Nittolo, as well as his Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks and Black Bird costar Taron Egerton.

“I’m so touched to be accepting this honor on behalf of my dad. I couldn’t be more proud of him. He was a one-of-a-kind actor and the best friend, brother and father anyone could have asked for. I lucked out with you,” Karsen said at the ceremony. “If you have a Ray in your life, you’re lucky. I love you so much. Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you. Everyone deserves a Ray in their life.”

The Many Saints of Newark actor died in his sleep in May 2022 while filming the upcoming movie Dangerous Waters. He was 67 years old. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed. Cocaine Bear, which was released Friday, was one of the actor’s final roles before his death.

“I always admired his acting, but I genuinely enjoyed him as a human,” Banks, 49 — who directed Ray in the highly-publicized comedy film — shared at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, calling him “charming and a little mischievous … as an actor and as a man, and truly perfect for Cocaine Bear.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Karsen, whom Ray shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace, has publicly paid tribute to her dad several times since his death. She and Nittolo, 47, attended the June 2022 premiere of Black Bird together weeks after the Emmy winner’s unexpected passing.

“Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything ❤️,” Karsen wrote via Instagram earlier that month, sharing a childhood photo of her and her father.

Nittolo, for her part, reflected on her “unbearable” loss in a somber post on Thanksgiving while sharing her gratitude for Karsen.

“I’ve been without Ray for almost 6 months now. Most days are unbearable. I find it hard to breathe without him,” she penned via Instagram in November 2022. “Today and everyday I am so thankful for the memories he gave me. They were the best years of my life. I’m thankful for my family and children who have been there for me every step of the way. You keep me going.”

Nittolo, who got engaged to the Shades of Blue alum in 2020, added: “I’m thankful for Karsen who laughs and cries with me daily. We are connected for life. I’m so grateful for my friends old and new, I don’t know what I would do without your continuous support. Even with such enduring pain, I feel blessed and I’m truly thankful❤️.”

Keep scrolling to see Karsen and Nittolo honor Ray at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony: