Mourning the memories. Ray Liotta‘s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, reflected on spending her first Thanksgiving without the late actor in a heartfelt holiday tribute.

The 48-year-old shared a black-and-white photo taken on Thanksgiving 2019 via Instagram on Thursday, November 24. “I’ve been without Ray for almost 6 months now. Most days are unbearable. I find it hard to breathe without him,” she wrote. “Today and everyday I am so thankful for the memories he gave me. They were the best years of my life. I’m thankful for my family and children who have been there for me every step of the way. You keep me going.”

She continued: “I’m thankful for Karsen who laughs and cries with me daily. We are connected for life. I’m so grateful for my friends old and new, I don’t know what I would do without your continuous support. Even with such enduring pain, I feel blessed and I’m truly thankful❤️.”

Jerry O’Connell and more celebrity pals responded to Nittolo’s post with condolences. “Sending you and your family love. Ray will be in our prayers tonight!” the Real Love Boat host, 48, commented.

The Goodfellas actor was working on a project in Dominican Republic in May when he passed away in his sleep, according to his publicist. Liotta was 67 years old.

Along with Nittolo, the Golden Globe nominee is survived by daughter Karsen, whom he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace. Both Karsen, 23, and the hairstylist have been candid about working through their grief since Liotta’s death.

“Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything ❤️,” the aspiring actress captioned a childhood photo with her late father via Instagram in June.

Later that month, Karsen joined Nittolo at the premiere of Black Bird, one of Liotta’s final projects. The twosome showed up in style for the Apple TV+ event, both wearing sleek black ensembles on the red carpet.

The Shades of Blue alum proposed to Nittolo in December 2020. “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical,” she wrote in a May tribute to her late partner days after news broke of his death. “Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.”

Three months later, Nittolo honored the Field of Dreams star with a permanent dedication. “It only seemed appropriate to do something meaningful that will forever be with me,” she told her Instagram followers in August, showing off photos from her visit to a tattoo parlor, where she inked a tribute to Liotta on her arm.