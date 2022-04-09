Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Relationship Timeline

January 2020

The pair stayed in touch after meeting in the ‘90s and went to dinner in January 2020. Two months later, they got closer after the loss of McEntire’s mother.

“[We’ve been] having discussions about our past, our [families], funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress,” she later recalled on her “Living & Learning” podcast. “He’s very into my music, I’m very into his career — it’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too.”