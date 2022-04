November 2020

“I’m in love, so that really inspires me to find love songs, to find happy songs,” McEntire gushed on Good Morning America in November 2020, the same month the couple made their red carpet debut at the CMA Awards. “I’ve always been the queen of waltzes, the queen of sad songs because I just gravitate to those kinds of songs.”

The musician added that she felt like a ”giddy teenager again” with Linn.