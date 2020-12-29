Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

March 2002

The pair made headlines when Phillippe addressed their pay disparity while presenting with Witherspoon at the 74th Academy Awards.

“You make more than I do. Go ahead,” the actor replied after his then-wife asked if she could read the winner.

Nearly two decades later, Witherspoon admitted she was “flummoxed” by the remark.

“I forgot that ever happened. He did say that, and no, it wasn’t scripted. He didn’t tell me he was going to say that before it happened on air,” she explained on the “HFPA in Conversation” podcast.

The Legally Blonde star went on to share a story about Ava being “so embarrassed” in 2nd grade by a classmate discussing her mother’s success.

“I said, ‘Don’t ever feel ashamed of a woman making money.’ There are women all over this world who don’t have an opportunity or an education or the ability to make money,” she recalled. “The more women who make more money will give more money away, will take care of their societies, will take care of their communities, will do more with that money.”