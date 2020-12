October 2007

In their divorce docs, Witherspoon asked for physical custody of Ava and Deacon and visitation for Phillippe. In his response, the actor asked for joint legal custody and physical custody, which he was granted in October 2007.

While Witherspoon, who is one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses, and Phillippe didn’t sign a prenuptial agreement, he didn’t seek spousal support from her.