‘Rehab Addict’ Star Nicole Curtis Reveals New Relationship on Instagram

Love in the Garden State? Nicole Curtis posted a photo of herself kissing a new beau on Instagram while she sat on his lap on Sunday, July 14. In the caption, she wrote, “New Jersey and my man with the beard …”

That same day, the Rehab Addict star posted photos of the duo getting dressed up for the night out.

The romantic Instagram posts come after Curtis and ex Shane Maguire battled in court over custody of their son, 3-year-old Harper. (The HGTV star also has an adult son, Ethan, from a previous relationship.)

Curtis and Maguire reached a settlement in October 2018, agreeing to share joint physical and legal custody of Harper, according to The Blast. The former couple also agreed not to criticize each other in front of their son or try to alienate him from the other person.

In November, however, Curtis alluded to tension with Maguire as she lamented on Instagram that Thanksgiving was not her allocated “parenting time.” She wrote: “If you are the parent that refuses to allow your child the joy of having both parents in the same room (sans abusive/dangerous situation) – buck up – it’s not about you.”

The following month, Maguire filed court documents describing Curtis as a “former reality television personality” who has “continued to post disparaging and false comment” while using Harper as a “publicity opportunity to stay relevant in the entertainment industry,” according to The Blast.

And around New Year’s, both Curtis and Maguire were given a gag order that prohibited them from talking about each other or their son publicly, the site reported.

