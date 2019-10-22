She Was Always Sharp

The first pages offer a glimpse into the Fenty Beauty founder’s childhood, with school portraits, pictures of her sitting on Santa’s lap and clippings from Barbados newspapers (one dubbed “Pon de Replay” a “summer sizzler”). It also includes two of Rihanna’s report cards, in which her schoolteacher praises her for expressing her ideas “clearly and intelligently.” The teacher also remarks that the then-pupil was “sure of herself” and displayed “a positive attitude” in class.