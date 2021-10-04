Behind-the-Scenes Drama

In October 2021, Ratajkowski alleged that she was groped by Thicke on set while filming the music video. “He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set,” she wrote in her book, My Body, recalling that she was “desperate to minimize” the situation even though she felt “the heat of humiliation pump through my body.”

Diane Martel, who directed the video, supported the model’s claims, telling The Sunday Times that Thicke “sheepishly apologized” and had been drinking that day.