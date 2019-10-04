Staying positive. Roger Mathews, who has been friends with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro for nine years, opened up following the Jersey Shore star’s Friday, October 4, arrest.

“Two people can be good people but still be bad for each other and bring out the worst in each other. Learning to be alone and liking yourself plays a big part in how you treat others and how others treat you,” Mathews, 33, who was married to Ortiz-Magro’s Jersey Shore costar Jenni “JWoww” Farley from 2015 until August 2019, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “You’re never gonna like the person in the mirror if you look to someone else to define you — especially if that person resents you.”

Ortiz-Magro, 33, was arrested in the early hours of Friday following an altercation with on-off girlfriend Jen Harley. The truck driver seemingly sheds light on their relationship.

“We can’t help who we love. Life would be much simpler if we could do that, but when children are involved your love for them and your choices must outweigh everything else — even if it is the person you love,” he continues, referencing Harley and Ortiz-Magro’s 18-month-old daughter, Ariana. “There are two sides to every story, but people are only going to remember what they want to. Don’t focus on that, just focus on becoming a better you. There will always be those who hate you but your children will always love you if you’re there for them.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the arrest, first reported by FOX 11 LA, in a statement to Us Weekly. “Officers responded to a battery in progress in the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive at around 2:40 a.m.,” the LAPD said on Friday. “Suspect and victim were involved in some kind of physical altercation. When officers [were] on location, the suspect was uncooperative. Officers had to use a taser so there was minor use of force that occurred.”

