The next chapter! After his divorce from Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Roger Mathews is getting back in the dating game.

“I’m casually dating. Cautiously so,” the 44-year-old tells Us Weekly exclusively. “My kids are my focus.”

Mathews reveals that he is looking for “an established woman with her career and personal life in order, who has similar likes and interests and who is understanding that my children will always come first. Communication is critical to me at this point in my life. If you’re a bad communicator, we probably won’t make it far. I want peace and stability in my life for myself and my children.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, filed for divorce from the truck driver in September 2018 after three years of marriage. They subsequently accused each other of abuse in explosive blog posts, but have since put aside their differences to coparent their two children: daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3. The former couple finalized their divorce in August.

“I’m content knowing I left everything I had on the table with my marriage, and that’s not to say I was perfect in any way,” Mathews tells Us. “It’s simply to say I fought for what I truly believed was right. Onwards and upwards. The world has enough negativity, and I want to start a brand new chapter and fill it with positivity.”

Farley is also dating again: She has been seeing Zack Clayton Carpinello since March. The professional wrestler, 24, made his Jersey Shore debut on the September 5 episode, in which the MTV personality called him a “f–king monster in bed” and jokingly compared him to “an escort.”

“He just really makes my heart feel something, besides being dead inside,” she quipped. “It feels good.”

