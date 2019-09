Good Vibes

“I have met Jenni’s new boyfriend once at our daughter’s 5th birthday party, and he seems to be a great guy and they seem to be in a great place,” Mathews tells Us. “Simply because it did not work out for us, I would never forgo my ex to find happiness. Even though they may be separate homes now, our children need happy homes to grow up in, and I wish Jenni and Zack all the best. Truly.”