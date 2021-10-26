July 2016

Us confirmed that the “Goodies” singer and the NFL star tied the knot in England surrounded by more than 100 friends and family members including six bridesmaids. La La Anthony, Kelly Rowland and Serena Williams were all in attendance.

The newlyweds joked about their sex life one day after walking down the aisle. “So, baby, you know what we’re doing tonight,” Ciara asked her husband in a Snapchat video in July 2016, to which Wilson said, “And what we did last night, I want to do multiple times.”