Sasha Colby’s hair always looks fierce, and now she’s giving Us an easy way to replicate her signature mane.

The first drop of the 39-year-old RuPaul’s Drag Race alum’s eponymous Sasha Colby Hair range hit store shelves in October. The first item in the collection is a luxury 28-inch clip-in ponytail that is made with Kanekalon fiber technology, which delivers the same texture as real human hair.

The Sasha Colby Signature Collection comes in an array of 10 hair shades that range from classic hues to bold pops of color. Each pony comes with a large comb and a drawstring for secure attachment, making it easy to clip into natural locks.

Portions of proceeds from Sasha Colby Hair will be donated to help communities in need.

