Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Champ Sasha Colby’s Extensions Line Has Us Ready to Slay All Day in a High Pony (Exclusive)

By
'Ru-Paul's Drag Race' Alum Sasha Colby's Extensions Line Has Us Ready to Slay All Day in a High Pony
5
Courtesy of Sasha Colby Hair

Sasha Colby’s hair always looks fierce, and now she’s giving Us an easy way to replicate her signature mane.

The first drop of the 39-year-old RuPaul’s Drag Race alum’s eponymous Sasha Colby Hair range hit store shelves in October. The first item in the collection is a luxury 28-inch clip-in ponytail that is made with Kanekalon fiber technology, which delivers the same texture as real human hair.

The Sasha Colby Signature Collection comes in an array of 10 hair shades that range from classic hues to bold pops of color. Each pony comes with a large comb and a drawstring for secure attachment, making it easy to clip into natural locks.

Portions of proceeds from Sasha Colby Hair will be donated to help communities in need.

weekend-deals

Deal of the Day

Us Picks! 15 Can’t-Miss Deals That Could Sell Out This Weekend View Deal

For more details on Colby’s extensions line and what else the stars are buzzing about this week, keep scrolling.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

More Stories