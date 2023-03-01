Today and always! Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, tied the knot in 2014 and have been going strong ever since.

The Today show coanchor has admitted that her work schedule as a morning news host could’ve been an obstacle to finding love.

“It’s amazing that you could get married getting up at 3 in the morning and having that kind of life. How you were able to meet anyone at that point is amazing,” Ellen DeGeneres told Guthrie during an April 2021 episode of her talk show.

The journalist replied with a laugh, “I know. Who would even choose this voluntarily? You’re right — I’m lucky I’m not alone!”

Guthrie met Feldman in October 2008 when she attended his 40th birthday party with a mutual friend after her separation from her first husband, Mark Orchard.

“I met a man named Mike Feldman at a party, a political consultant who made me laugh,” the NBC personality wrote in a September 2015 blog post for Guideposts magazine. “We fell in love.”

The pair didn’t begin dating until the following year after Guthrie finalized her divorce from Orchard. Feldman proposed in May 2013, and Guthrie later revealed that the duo broke up the same day they got engaged.

“It got to the point where no one thought we were ever going to get married — including us, especially including me,” the former White House correspondent shared during an April 2019 episode of Today. “We were kind of at that point in life where it was like, we’re either going to have to decide to get married or we’re just going to have to love each other but let each other go.”

Guthrie explained that while the pair were on vacation in Turks and Caicos, she gave Feldman an ultimatum.

“I was like, ‘Sweetie, I love you so much, but if we can’t decide, then I think we’ve decided,’” she recalled. What the Georgetown University alum didn’t know was that her beau had already purchased an engagement ring and was planning to pop the vacation during the trip.

Later that evening, Feldman asked Guthrie to marry him, and she said yes after thinking about it “for about .2 seconds.”

The lovebirds tied the knot the following March and welcomed their daughter, Vale, that August. The family expanded in December 2016 with the birth of son Charley.

Guthrie penned a heartfelt letter to Vale published in Time in May 2015.

“You were born, and we both cried. You, because you had suddenly and bravely plunged into a bright, strange world. Me, because in one instant all my hopes and joys and desires were unlocked and unleashed, poured out in big wet tears, in a cry from deep within, in a sound from myself I had never before heard,” the loving mom wrote.

Keep scrolling for a look at Guthrie and Feldman’s relationship timeline: