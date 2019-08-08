Love Lives

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Frolic in Italy, Hold Hands as They Jump Off Yacht: Pics

By
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Fun in Capri
 Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
4
5 / 4

If You Jump, I Jump!

Disick followed his lady’s lead and held her hand as they plunged into the ocean.

Back to top