Family man! Scott Disick spent a special day out on the water with his children following his Amelia Gray Hamlin split.

“Living the dream,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 38, captioned a Sunday, September 12, Instagram photo of himself steering. The New York native went on to teach his “angel pie” daughter, Penelope, 9, and his youngest son, Reign, 6, the ropes in separate posts.

The social media uploads came one week after Us Weekly confirmed that the Flip It Like Disick star and Hamlin, 20, had called it quits after nearly one year of dating.

“Amelia was the one who ended things,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month, while another insider added, “They’re both taking it in stride.”

Although the breakup was on the heels of Disick sending Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima an Instagram DM bashing the 42-year-old Poosh creator’s PDA-filled Italy trip with boyfriend Travis Barker, the split “wasn’t related to the messages,” the first source said. “This breakup was coming regardless.”

Bendjima, 28, posted a screenshot of messages the model claimed were from Disick, reading, “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Hamlin appeared to initially support Disick in the wake of the scandal, posting an Instagram Story photo that same day, urging people to be “nicer.” An insider told Us at the time: “Amelia is standing by Scott’s side and is just supporting him. She knows what he thinks about Kourtney and Travis, so she more just feels bad that Younes did that to Scott. She’s embarrassed for him.”

The following week, Lisa Rinna’s daughter seemingly shaded the former E! personality when she posted a photo of a shirt reading, “Don’t you have a girlfriend?” She went on to share a quote telling her followers not to “settle for less.”

The Los Angeles native made her New York Fashion Week debut on Wednesday, September 8. “I love the stress,” she told E! News of the experience. “I’m so excited to be here. It’s amazing. I’m so excited to be back and just in action and around people.”

Hamlin’s friend Serena Kerrigan exclusively told Us on Sunday, September 12, that the transition was “fresh” and “hard.” The Siesta Key star, 27, explained, “I was like, ‘You’re super young and super hot and have the whole world at your fingertips, like, you’re fine.’ She was like, ‘You’re right.’”

Kardashian has also been in New York. She and Barker, 45, made their red carpet debut on Sunday at MTV’s 40th annual Video Music Awards.

