Ahead of the premiere, Brande Roderick described Hugh as a “wonderful person” during an interview with Ashleigh Banfield. “How about the girls there preying on these rich men? I mean, come on, that’s ridiculous,” the former Playmate, 47, said on Friday, January 21. “They were all there at their free will: No one was holding a gun to their head.”

The California native also voiced her disapproval of associates and models who only started speaking out after Hugh’s death. “The fact that some women are coming out because maybe they have a book coming out, maybe they want 15 more minutes of fame, maybe they’re out of it, whatever, and to do it now, after he’s dead, when he cannot defend himself, to me is disgusting,” she said, adding that the magazine founder was “very much against drugs.”