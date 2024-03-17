Your account
Celebrity News

Selena Gomez and Boyfriend Benny Blanco Embraced Their Inner Fantasies at 'Luna Luna' Art Exhibit (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez and Boyfriend Benny Blanco Embraced Their Inner Fantasies at Luna Luna Art Exhibit 011
lunaluna.com

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, got artsy on a recent date night.

The pair, who went public in December 2023, have hit up Los Angeles’ Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy art exhibit.

Luna Luna originally opened in Germany two decades ago as the first art amusement park, complete with rides, games and attractions by legendary artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring and David Hockney. After the fair wrapped, all of the park’s treasures were sealed up in boxes. Forgotten Fantasy opens up the containers for the first time in 36 years.

The new exhibit combines works by up-and-coming artists with iconic pieces from the OG park, including a life-size carousel originally designed by Haring. The merry-go-round features Haring’s paintings plastered on the exterior and are replicated for three-dimensional, brightly colored seats. Forgotten Fantasy also features several of Haring’s painted canvases hung on the museum wall.

For more details on Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy and other items the stars are buzzing about this week, keep scrolling:

