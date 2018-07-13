Forget Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement news — Selena Gomez has work to do! The 25-year-old was spotted in Fleischmanns, New York, on Thursday, July 12, as she started work on the comedy zombie flick The Dead Don’t Die.

Their engagement comes just two months after Gomez ended her and Bieber’s on and off relationship. She called it quits with the Purpose singer in May after she “started seeing the bigger picture when it came to their relationship,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly, adding that the pop star “chose happiness” over her relationship with Bieber, which “no one really supported.”

Bieber would go on to pop the question to Baldwin on July 7, and he gushed about his feelings for her on Instagram two days later. “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else,” he wrote. Now the couple are planning a “private, intimate” wedding, a source close to Baldwin told Us. “Justin loves Canada and is at home there,” the source added. “It’s a special place for him and he’d love to get married there.”

The engagement hasn’t fazed Gomez, though. “Selena doesn’t care. She’s over Justin and the last time they broke up allowed her to get over him fully,” an insider told Us.

Scroll through to see Gomez’s cheerful mood in the photos below: