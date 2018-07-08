She’s moved on. Selena Gomez “doesn’t care” about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber‘s quick engagement to Hailey Baldwin, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Selena doesn’t care. She’s over Justin and the last time they broke up allowed her to get over him fully,” the insider tells Us.

As previously reported, the “Love Yourself” singer, 24, proposed to the model, 21, in front of a crowd at a resort in the Bahamas on Saturday, July 7. TMZ, which was the first to report the news, claims that Bieber’s security guards asked people to put away their phones “because something special was about to happen.”

Baldwin subsequently showed off a massive diamond engagement ring as the pair hung out at a beachside bar Sunday, July 8.

The newly engaged couple’s parents have reacted to the news with excitement, with Jeremy Bieber sharing a photo of his son on Instagram and writing, “Proud is an understatement. Excited for the next chapter.”

Baldwin’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, wrote in a since-deleted tweet that he had a “sweet smile” on his face, adding that God “is moving in the hearts of JB&HB.”

Bieber’s proposal comes less than a month after Us Weekly confirmed that the pair — who previously dated from 2015 to 2016 — were hooking up.

They became an item just three months after the “Wolves” singer put the brakes on her rekindled romance with Bieber due in large part to her mother’s disapproval. Gomez and the “Sorry” crooner have a long history that began when they first started dating in 2011 and they were in an on-off relationship in the years that followed.

Another source told Us that Gomez believed that Bieber was being so public with his romance with Baldwin to “make Selena upset.”

“Anytime he has done this in the past, Selena doesn’t even see stories about him in the media,” the source added. “Her team makes sure she is protected from it, so it’s a waste of time on Justin’s end if that’s his goal. No one in her circle speaks about him when they are on the outs and she keeps her circle and team very small.”

Gomez spent time with friends on Sunday after Bieber’s engagement news broke. In videos posted to a fan account on Twitter, the pop star could be seen on a boat in NYC wearing a blue and white bikini and was heard cheering as her male pals jumped into the water.

