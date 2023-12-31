Your account
Celebrity News

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Find Comfort Fragrance Mist Is Meant to Feel Like Getting a Big Hug (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez s Rare Beauty Fragrance Mist Feels Like Getting a Big Hug
Selena Gomez’s latest offerings from Rare Beauty feels exactly like getting a big hug.

“I always I find comfort in creating rituals. So, when I get out of the bath or shower, or even get off stage, I try to take a moment to myself,” Gomez, 31, told Forbes earlier this month, noting her newest batch of products replicates the feeling of an embrace. “Fragrances and textures have been inspiring me lately. This was a dream that we have [been] cooking up for a while.”

Rare Beauty launched its Find Comfort Body Collection of four products earlier this month, including the Body & Hair Fragrance Mist, which is a “super fine” fragrance mist that’s been infused with biotin, niacinamide and peach flower extract. The ingredients are made to help revitalize users’ bodies and hair feel soft and smooth thanks to notes of sparkling lemon zest, soft jasmine and smooth cashmere wood.

The Body & Hair Fragrance Mist also comes in a convenient 360-degree bottle that allows users to either spritz it sideways or upside down.

Keep scrolling for more details on Rare Beauty’s newest products and more of what the stars are buzzing about this week:

