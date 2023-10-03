Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty office is everyone’s dream closet.

Gomez, 31, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 3, to show off the inside of Rare Beauty’s finished office in El Segundo, California. In the images, fans caught a glimpse of the office’s entryway and glam room. The glam room featured rose gold curtains lining the room, light pink wallpaper, a fuzzy pastel rug, posters of Gomez’s products, an arched mirror, a funky-shaped desk and more.

She made the room even more exciting with cloud chairs, a vanity plush stool, shelves filled with makeup products, picture frames and plants.

Her lobby featured a long sherpa couch, two orange armchairs, a large floral arrangement and a screen built into the wall with Gomez’s face on it.

In the background of the images, Gomez could be seen presenting the room with her arms wide open. For the reveal, she rocked a denim jacket and matching jeans. She topped the look off with a white crop top and a black Louis Vuitton leather belt finished with gold hardware. Her brunette locks were parted down the middle and worn in soft curls.

“After 3 years. We were able to make our home cozy! @rarebeauty,” Gomez captioned the post. Celebrity friends and fans were quick to gush over the room in her comments section.

TikTok creator Mrunal Panchal commented, “Such a cute place,” as Lori Greiner added, “Congrats! Very cute! 💕.” Rare Beauty wrote, “The coziest ☁️ I love it,” while Mattel Barbie’s praised, “Dream office.” More fans supported Gomez by writing about how much they “love” the room.

Gomez founded Rare Beauty in February 2019 and launched the company in September 2020. Since its release, Gomez has offered highlighters, blushes, mascara, eyeshadows, lip oils, brow gels and more.

She also pledged to donate one percent of all sales to the Rare Impact fund, which aims to raise $100 million over ten years to expand mental health services and education to the youth.

Through the years, Gomez has been open about her bipolar disorder diagnosis and struggles with mental health. In her 2022 Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, she recalled when she entered a mental health facility in 2016 after a “psychotic break.”

“I didn’t want to go to a mental health hospital,” she explained at the time. “I didn’t want to, but I didn’t want to be trapped in myself in my mind anymore. I thought, ‘My life is over.’ I thought, ‘This is how I’m going to be forever.”

More recently, she gave an update on her mental health in a February 2023 TikTok Live while responding to comments about her weight and her alleged feud with Hailey Bieber.

“I’m very happy. I’m so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier,” she told fans. “I love who I am. … I’m gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly … But I love you guys so much.”

She returned to social media later that month.