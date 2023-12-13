The set of Only Murders in the Building sometimes doubles as a beauty studio for Selena Gomez and her lucky costars.

The 31-year-old singer and actress revealed that she “absolutely” tests her Rare Beauty products on Steve Martin and Martin Short in between filming. “I put Rare on the guys all the time, Steve and Marty,” Gomez told Vogue in a Tuesday, December 12, interview. “I make them do it.”

It appears Martin, 78, and Short, 73, will soon be put to work again as Gomez’s cosmetics company is launching a new line of products. On Tuesday, the brand introduced the Find Comfort Body collection, which features a “welcoming” mist, a body lotion and hand cream with notes of lemon zest, rhubarb, jasmine, black tea and cashmere wood, Rare Beauty explained via Instagram. The new offerings will be available only on the Sephora mobile app on Monday, December 18.

Of course, the new drop isn’t the only thing the Only Murders stars are celebrating.

Gomez has been nominated for a Best Television Female Actor in a musical/comedy series Golden Globe for her role in the popular series. “It’s so cool,” Gomez said of the honor to Vogue. Short and Martin were also nominated, going up against each other for Best Television Male actor in a musical/comedy series.

The series — which follows Gomez, Short and Martin’s respective characters Mabel Mora, Olivier Putnam and Charles-Haden Savage and their obsession with true crime following a death at their Upper West Side apartment building in NYC — was recently renewed for a fourth season after its season 3 finale aired in October.

Show creator John Hoffman teased what’s to come in season 4, exclusively telling Us Weekly earlier this year, “[So far I have been able to] shape something together that feels very exciting and new for the show and tied in ways that are really important.”

He added: “But [it is] also all new, something we haven’t done before. So I’m excited about that. The joy of working on the show is rare and I think everyone working on the show knows that’s rare. So the instinct and inclination is that there’s room here — certainly in what we’re looking at and thinking about for season 4 — to explore something new.”

In addition to Gomez, Short and Martin, the rotating cast has included Cara Delevingne, Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Amy Ryan, Jesse Williams and more.