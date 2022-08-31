Still Off the Grid

“It’s exactly how it was when we left off,” Smith revealed about the status of her missing ex in an August 2022 exclusive interview with Us. “We’ve not heard a peep. There’s no emails, there’s no phone calls. The family hasn’t reached out, the parents — nothing. I’ve stopped trying to reach out to his family. I’ve ceased all attempts to [communicate].”

Though the TV star said messages she sent to her ex’s mother were “checked,” she still heard “no response” from Brown or anyone related to him.

“I’m not saying that that chapter is closed because it will never be until we hear from him,” Smith continued. “But for now, we’ve put it behind us and we’ve just accepted this as our new reality and we’ve moved past it and we’re doing quite well considering.”