Just like Us! Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers posed for professional pics during their outing at Disney World earlier this month.

The Big Little Lies alum, 29, and the athlete, 37, looked happier than ever when they slid their masks down for a quick smiling photo in Florida on April 3. While Rodgers wore a Star Wars T-shirt, shorts and a baseball hat, Woodley donned a “Dog Dad” hat — seemingly belonging to her fiancé — and Mickey Mouse ears.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback first announced he was engaged in February 2021 while accepting the AP Most Valuable Player award at the NFL Honors Awards.

“They started off as friends, but things have turned romantic,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

The Fault in Our Stars actress confirmed the engagement shortly after during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,” Woodley told Jimmy Fallon at the time. “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl … ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it.”

She explained that they connected during the coronavirus pandemic and she’s still never been to a football game.

“We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar,” the California native continued. “When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”

