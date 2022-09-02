September 2022

“She saved my f–king life,” the actor said on the “Real Ones with Jon Bernthal” podcast of Goth supporting him when he was in rehab. “She was present for me at a time when I didn’t deserve to have nobody in my life, especially her. She gave me hope when I was really running on fumes.”

He went on to refer to parenthood as the “ultimate parole officer.”

“There’s a lot I need to work on,” LaBeouf explained. “Having a daughter and knowing that your daughter is one day gonna search your name in a search engine and see that you are a deplorable, disgusting piece of s–t, that s–t hits. I have now until she’s literate to create a relationship with her where she knows me more than this idea of who I am in the public.”