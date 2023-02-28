A heartbreaking loss. Singer-songwriter Ben Kweller announced that his son Dorian Zev died at 16.

“There’s no way that I can be typing this but I am. … Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night. He was only 16 and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know,” the “Falling” singer, 41, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 28, alongside a photo of the late teenager. The musician’s wife, Liz Kweller, wrote in a separate social media post that Dorian Zev had died in a car accident, per multiple outlets.

Ben went on to praise his late son’s commitment to music-making.

“Dorian Zev wrote and recorded songs every day. A true poet from the day he started speaking. Only a few of his recordings were released but he was on a path and excited about his journey. He had so many plans!!! His first gig was in two weeks, at SXSW,” he wrote, referencing the annual arts conference and festival in Austin, Texas. “My last text with him was about the merch he wanted to make.”

The grieving father added that he and his family were “in complete shock” amid the loss.

“My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him … I have no idea why things like this happen,” he wrote.

Ben’s fellow musicians flooded the comment section with condolences and messages of support.

“We are heartbroken and feel lucky to have known him. Dorian lived sixteen years full of the love and light you gave him,” the official Instagram page for Guster wrote.

Michelle Branch commented: “I’m so sorry. Heartbreaking.”

Ben Lee added: “Oh my god Ben Lizzy I can’t believe this here for you in any way you need love you so much im so sorry.”

Just four days before Dorian’s death, the teenager released a single titled “Hickeys.”

“Hickeys out now!!!!” he wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the song’s cover art. The track was Dorian’s sixth single.

When announcing the news of his son’s passing, the “Wasted & Ready” singer encouraged his followers to listen to Dorian’s music.

“We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth. Please keep his spirit alive with your memories and the music he made: @reallyzev,” Ben wrote, linking to his son’s Instagram page.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Dorian Zev: