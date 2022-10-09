Sean Kingston: Inside a Day in My Life

Tour life! Sean Kingston has been traveling from city to city performing — and he exclusively invited Us Weekly to see what his routine is like.

“I’ve been on the Road to Deliverance Tour for the past four months, so mornings are late for me,” the “Beautiful Girls” singer, 32, revealed of his daily rituals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, which is on newsstands now. “I usually take one of my vintage classic cars for my Starbucks drive-thru.”

Once the Florida native gets his coffee fix, he hits the gym before laying down some new tracks.

“I’m working on the follow-up project to my reggae-focused album, Road to Deliverance,” Kingston explained. “After a few years of producing for other artists, I’m inspired to record my own music again.”

After a studio session, the “Fire Burning” artist will perform his greatest hits and songs off his latest record — which is out now — for a live crowd.

“It’s been incredible having these sold-out shows,” Kinston gushed to Us. “The road is tough, but [seeing] so many fans having a good time and singing along to my music, it’s a blessing.”

Kingston initially rose to fame in 2007 with the release of his “Beautiful Girls” track.

“I had the time of my life,” he told Spin magazine in August of his early success. “I was a young kid from Jamaica, where we grew up hard, you know? I used to have to walk to fetch my own water to take a shower. There was real stuff going on down there. Then I’m 15, going to L.A., getting a huge record deal with Epic Records. It was surreal.”

Following hit after hit, the musician ultimately took a break from the spotlight before Road to Deliverance dropped, which was his first LP since 2013.

“[I established] my original sound. When you come up with a sound, people will never forget that,” Kingston told Grammy.com last month. “We are living in a nostalgia moment right now where people miss stuff and want stuff they grew up with. It just happens that a lot of my songs stuck with them. A lot of my stuff goes viral on TikTok. I think it’s dope. I go to my shows, and I’m seeing these kids that are 18 singing these songs, and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys were like 6 years old when this came out.’”

Scroll below for a peek at a day in Kingston’s life: