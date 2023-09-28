—The entertainment world is raising its wands in honor of the late Sir Michael Gambon.

The Irish actor, best known for his role as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series, died at the age of 82 on Thursday, September 28. “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” Gambon’s family said in a statement via his rep. “Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside.”

The statement noted that Gambon passed away after experiencing “a bout of pneumonia.” He is survived by his wife, Anne, and their son, Fergus.

Several celebrities took to social media following his death to pay tribute to the star. “We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Michael Gambon,” the official Harry Potter Instagram account wrote alongside a black and white photo of Gambon. “He brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace. We will forever hold his memory in our hearts.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Scroll down to see more tributes to Gambon: