Bakalo Mykonos brought a bit of its Grecian magic to South Beach, Florida.

The OG restaurant is based in Mykonos, Greece, featuring a menu full of the country’s traditional cuisine.

“Our menu is made up of dishes served in a Greek household, recipes that mothers kept secret from friends and relatives,” reads the eatery’s website. “The ingredients used come from all over Greece. The dishes are carefully prepared, respecting the taste buds of those that quest for authentic Greek cuisine served in a stylish environment and relaxed mood, the stuff that treasured memories are made of.”

Bakalo Mykonos recently opened a second location in Miami, which the likes of Sofia Vergara and Gloria Estefan have frequented. The outpost was designed to replicate old Greek bistros (called “Bakalotavernes”) that were built in the country’s harbor cities. Bakalo Mykonos also has an open kitchen to replicate the feeling of alfresco dining.

