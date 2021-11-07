Striking a balance. Soleil Moon Frye has been on the go since she got her start as a child actor, so over the years, she has figured out how to manage her time.

The actress, 45, was cast as the titular character on the NBC sitcom Punky Brewster when she was just 7 years old. She starred on the series from 1984 to 1988 and reprised her role for the 2021 revival, which aired on Peacock for one season.

After the original Punky Brewster wrapped, Frye directed her first film, 1998’s Wild Horses, landed a gig on Sabrina the Teenage Witch from 2000 to 2003 and ventured into voice work.

The California native also became a mother. She shares daughters Poet, 16, and Jagger, 13, and sons Lyric, 7, and Story, 5, with Jason Goldberg, whom she split from in 2020 after 22 years of marriage.

Frye opened up in June 2019 about the importance of self-care amid her hectic schedule. “So often we forget about just taking time for ourselves,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “So that has been kind of a big thing for me this year, having that one-on-one time where I can go have dinner with a friend and catch up, or a hike, things like that. Little things for [myself].”

She added: “It’s all about that self-love. I think as we get older, it’s sometimes hard to remember to take that time because it’s all about the kids, picking them up, and dropping them off, making sure that they do their homework, making sure they’re fed.”

Frye connected with fellow moms too by being real about her difficult days on social media. “It just made me feel not so alone,” she told Us in March 2018. “I was struggling with opening the stroller. I thought I was going to know how to do all those things. I wasn’t prepared for that. And it was great to discover, through social media, that I was not alone, and there were other messy parents. There were other parents that were failing and having the same experiences, and I wasn’t on this journey solo.”

The former child star eventually figured out how to cut herself some slack. “It’s so easy to feel like the weight of the world is on you and it’s so easy to feel judged by others,” she said. “Each circumstance is so different and every baby is so different, every personality. Just don’t be too hard on yourself.”

