Not All Love Lasts

The John Tucker Must Die actress reflected on her brief marriage to Murray in a letter for Cosmopolitan’s February 2017 issue, noting every relationship teaches you something. “Some are meant to heal you, some are meant to teach you how to build yourself up and some are meant to show you how to trust your own intuition,” she explained. “Not every love can last forever. When you take the pressure of The One off, you’ll open yourself up to endless possibilities. You’ll learn to have a truly deep, knowing relationship with yourself first. Then the rest will fall into place.”