For Leva Bonaparte, it’s all about balance.

The Southern Charm star, 44, took Us Weekly on a day in her life as she juggles being a wife, mom and entrepreneur. Being so many things at once is no easy feat, which is why after she drops her 5-year-old son, Lamar Jr., off at school, Bonaparte is all about self-care.

“I love treating myself to ‘me time’ and feeling ready and refreshed for the day,” she tells Us of her mornings. By the time noon hits for the Bravo star, things start to get picked up fast. “These next few hours are super busy before the little guy comes home and the chaos begins,” she explains of her hectic afternoons.

Bonaparte runs four different bars in Charleston, South Carolina, and stars in two separate reality series. She officially joined Southern Charm for season 7 as a full-time cast member in 2020 but had been friends with much of the cast for years. Her spinoff, Southern Hospitality, which follows her and the staff of her various nightclubs, premiered in 2022.

While she may be thriving on the business front, family still comes first for Leva, who shares her son with husband Lamar Bonaparte. Spending quality time with her little one is something she won’t “compromise” on, she tells Us.

“We typically read a few of these five-minute stories, talk about our favorite thing we did today and [it’s time] to sleep!” she shares of the pair’s bedtime routine, which all happens before she heads out for the night to check in on her business ventures.

Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality air on Bravo Thursdays at 8 and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. Scroll down to follow Leva for a day in her life: