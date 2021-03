Shailene Woodley

The California native previously elected to not have a cell phone, telling The Daily Beast in 2014, “If I were to have one, it would be a flip phone.” However, in 2019, she revealed that she was using both a flip phone and an iPhone. “I have both. I have an iPhone still, because it’ll work in WiFi and it’s just easier to text on,” she shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “But, I have a flip phone and that’s how I communicate. My iPhone has no data.”