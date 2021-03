Vince Vaughn

At one point in time, the Wedding Crashers star confessed his dislike for mobile devices. “The phone thing drives me crazy. Everyone is phoning and texting. It’s become a problem for me with payphones becoming extinct,” he said in 2009, according to Digital Spy. “Now I just drive the people around me mad by using theirs. I just started to email which I like but cell phones drive me mad. I’ll never own one unless I absolutely have to.”