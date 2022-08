Marcus Mumford

“Like lots of people … I was sexually abused as a child,” the Mumford & Sons musician told GQ in an August 2022 cover story after sharing the song “Cannibal,” which includes pointed lyrics about the traumatic experience.

“[The abuse was not] by family and not in the church, which might be some people’s assumption,” he shared with the outlet. “But I hadn’t told anyone about it for 30 years.”