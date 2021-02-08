News

Stars Who Used to Be Boy Scouts: Chris Pratt, Jack Black and More

By
Zach Galifianakis Stars Who Used to Be Boy Scouts
 GEORGE FREY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
14
4 / 14
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Zach Galifianakis

Through his time in the organization, the Hangover star was able to become an Eagle Scout in 1986.

Back to top